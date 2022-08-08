…Says only President Buhari can grant fresh amnesty

By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri: Niger Delta Liberation Force, NDLF, has warned ex militants behind a ten day ultimatum to the Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty programme, PAP, Col Milland Dixon Dikio to concede to their demand or they would unleash crisis in the region to drop their plans.

“We also advise all those involved in the said ultimatum to desist from it immediately, because we would not allow any act that would truncate the hard earned peace we are enjoying in the Niger Delta region”.

” We call on Mr. President, the Interim Administrator of the program, the DSS, the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Police Force and other agencies to disregard the said petition and the 10-days ultimatum to destroy oil company facilities in the Niger Delta region.”

Secretary of the NDLF, Comrade Wayas Ebiaremene and Commander Morris Preye in a statement in Warri, Delta state further said the amnesty boss doesn’t have powers to admit fresh names of ex militants into the list, stressing that it is only President Muhammadu Buhari that can grant such.

“It is a well known fact that, it is only the President and Commander in Chief of the armed forces of the federal republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR who can grant fresh amnesty program if he so which to.”

Continuing, the NDLF lauded the amnesty boss Col Dikio, saying the body was impressed with his performance so far.

“It is an uncontradictable fact that, no human being is perfect, however, since Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd) took over the leadership of the presidential Amnesty program in September 2020 as the Interim Administrator, he has brought into the presidential Amnesty program some laudable initiatives and we are very confident that he will deliver on the mandate given to him.”

The statement delved into a lengthy history on the amnesty programme proclaimed by late President Musa Yar’adua in 2009.

“The Amnesty declaration proclaimed by our late president of blessed memory, Alhaji Umaru Musa Yar’ Adua in June 2009 is one of the most important decisions ever taken since independence to address the Niger Delta questions.”

“Further more, ex President Good luck Jonathan in October, 2012 graciously approved the inclusion of 3,642 Niger Delta ex-agitators into the amnesty program, which gave birth to the 3rd phase of the program. The first phase is made up of 20,192 ex-agitators, the 2nd phase is made up of 6,166 and the 3rd phase 3,642 total 30,000.”

“Hon. Kingsley Kuku the then Coordinator of the program distributed the slots as follows; 100 to the dreaded late General John Togo’s defunct Niger Delta Liberation Force, 500 to the Itsekiri group, under the Itsekiri National Youth Council, 200 to Lato Marine group in the Bakassi Peninsula, 50 to General Bounanaowei group etc

Others are group of 200 and 842 for communities severely impacted and polluted by oil production.”

” It is on record that the Presidential Inter-Agency Task Force on Arm Verification and documentation headed by Vice Admiral Ola Ibrahim, the then Chief of Defense staff, carried out the documentation exercise for those who genuinely surrendered arms and ammunition sometime in February, 2013 at 3 battalion Nigerian Army , Effurun Barracks Warri, for those from Delta State. 14,508 mass destruction weapon’s were displayed in Effurun Barracks on the 21th of February, 2013. The arms include Ak 47 riffles, FM riffles, Pump actions, G 3 riffles, GPMG etc. Those who submitted din guns , cutlases and catapults where not qualified to be documented in the 3rd phase of the Amnesty program. “

