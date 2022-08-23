A group, the Vanguard for Transparency and Accountability, yesterday, described the recently launched Whistle-Blower Initiative of the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service, LIRS, as an exemplary boost to the anti-corruption crusade.

It also hailed the Ayodele Subair-led LIRS management for sustaining its pace-setting records in tax management reforms in Nigeria.

In a statement by its President, Mr Paulycap Nnabuogor, said the initiative which subjects the operations of LIRS to public scrutiny, will promote openness, and accountability and ultimately enhance citizens’ participation in governance, boosting their trust in the activities of a sensitive agency of government.

Nnabuogor said: “We are not particularly surprised that the Lagos State government chose the LIRS as a pilot scheme for its Speak Up programme because of the reforms the Subair-led management of the revenue agency had carried out internally to boost its operations and enhance the capacity of its workforce. Undoubtedly, this initiative shows that the activities of civil society organisations like ours are beginning to bear fruit and Nigeria is the ultimate winner.

“Before the birth of the Whistle-Blower Initiative, we were aware of the efforts of the LIRS management to promote accountability within the system and the importance Subair particularly attached to the welfare of his staff. Our findings show that the LIRS maintained the payment of performance allowances to the staff, and doesn’t joke with the prompt release of other pay including wardrobe allowances, particularly to the staff at both the legal and relationships units all geared towards enhancement of performance.”

“More so, we found out that the decision to introduce a computer-based test for promotion, which is handled by independent assessors, has encouraged high-fliers within the system to grow rapidly and underline why the agency has maintained its status as the best-performing tax collecting board in the country.

Subair’s Award of Recognition by the Joint Tax Board of Nigeria is a testimony of his achievements as the agency has always met its revenue target even during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

