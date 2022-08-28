A socio-cultural group in Akure, Ooye Development Initiative (ODI), has described as “anti-culture” the resolve of the Ondo State Executive Council which, in a recent press statement, forbade the closure of markets in the state capital, in celebration of the ancient Aeregbe Festival.

In a statement by ODI’s Secretary, a former Dean, Faculty of Science at the University of Ibadan, Professor Abiodun Ayodele, and Publicity Secretary, Dr. Festus Adedayo, the group said it considered the statement credited to the Commissioner for Information in the state, Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, in this regard, as a continuation of a perceived hostility of the current Ondo State government to the people of Akure.

“We consider the statement a continuation of the Oluwarotimi Akeredolu government’s persistent riding roughshod over the people of Akure, hostility to their ancient practices and persistent disregard for their monarchy and the monarch,” the statement said.

According to ODI, the closure of markets for the yearly festival has not only been in practice in Akure since ancient time, “it constitutes the corpus of tradition, belief system and practices of the people” which the group said is guided by laws, order and consideration for the welfare of the people of the state capital.

The group said that at the beginning of the age long traditional festival and as is its wont every year, the Deji of Akure, through his Chief Press Secretary, adequately announced the programme for the observance of the annual Aheregbe Festival, part of which was the closure of markets.

It said that during this period, no trading or opening of shops was allowed, with the exemption of pharmacy shops and patent medicine stores which are always allowed to open, but with strict enforcement of free human and vehicular movements in the state capital.

