By Esther Onyegbula & Cynthia Alo

Prestige Elite club of Nigeria, a humanitarian service club has reiterated its commitment to empowering the needy, especially the youths with different skills to make them financially independent.

Speaking at the 4th induction ceremony of the club in Lagos, Vice President of the Club, Ukhun Ehidiamen Anthony said that the club has decided to empower youths in different skills including cake making, catering, and soap making.

He said, ”Our key focus is rendering services to our community which includes empowering the youths. We are empowering the youths in different vocations, especially those who can barely survive to cater for themselves.

“We have reviewed the various skills and we settled for cake making, soap making, catering, and event decoration. We believe that when we empower these youths, we can make them financially independent.

“Aside from the training, we will be donating soap-making equipment to a rehab foundation. We have been partnering with some of the rehabilitation centers in Lagos and we believe that if we can donate the soap machine to the foundation, to run and maintain it, we will be saving the beneficiaries the cost of purchasing the equipment. They won’t need to go elsewhere when they can come back to the foundation to make their product and sell it.”

Speaking further on the club’s later year activity, he said, “Our December activity will include organising a Christmas party for the less privileged where we would donate items to them and also take Christmas carols to three different locations in Lagos.”

He noted that plans are underway to collaborate with the government to ensure that the youths are properly empowered.

The vice president also stressed that the club is open for people to join but stated the fact that the number one criterion is to have the love to serve humanity stating that as a member you must be willing to sacrifice your 3-Ts (your Time, Treasure, and Talent) to grow the club.

On his part, the President of the club, Mr. Benjamin Nkemkah said the club has so far succeeded in putting a smile on some faces so far with its yearly projects.

“This foundation is a charity foundation and we go all out in rehabilitating people who have been into drugs and socio vices and part of this rehabilitation process is to empower them.”

He noted that in the year, the club embarked on different types of projects.

“We have provided a lot of educational materials to schools and other educational items to a school for the physically challenged”.

He further congratulated the new members and also charged them to commit their hearts to serve humanity and taking the Elite Club to the next level.

Expressing her commitment to the club, one of the new inductees, Mrs.Ifeoma Odalonu said that she joined the group to render humanitarian services to society.

“Being a member of the club will make me always give support and ensure that whatever I do, I try to give value not only to my environment alone but to the society at large”.

She assured me that she will always be available to make sure that the club achieves its set out goals.

The club , which started as a group of friends mostly from choir, who went out of their way to help their members in 2009 but proceeded to register with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in 2016 to extend the help to the community

