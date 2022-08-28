After winning the 2022 Edition of the Global Citizens Prize for creating a network of active Nigerian citizens who utilize their power to drive equity, justice and social accountability, a civic group Voice of Naija Youth Initiative (VONY) has lauded the virtues of Yemi Adamolekun, founder of Enough is Enough Nigeria (EiE).

The group said the Mrs Adamolekun deserves the Award for her selfless services and relentless efforts to ensuring the deepening of democratic culture in Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Co-Founder Mrs Temi Okesanjo , VONY’s Co-founder, the group hailed her doggedness and energy in ensuring accountability of leaders at all levels through active citizenship in the country.

“With efforts of people like Yemi Adamolekun, Nigeria hasn’t returned to the dark days of autocracy which was synonymous with the better-forgotten military era”, the group said.

VONY charged Nigerian youths to see her as a positive role model for helping to enshrine democratic values amongst the nation’s political leaders.

VONY urged Nigerians to queue behind the activist in order not relent in her fight against bad governance, impunity, and corruption at all levels.

“This Award should be the stepping stone to more in the series of future awards. We, therefore, charge Nigerian youths to continue to support her in her relentless campaign against bad governance in Nigeria”, Okesanjo said.

“While we congratulate EiE on the well deserved award, we align ourselves with the overwhelming majority of Nigerians who want a better country join EiE in this match.”

“This shouldn’t be a tall order as the country is in dear need of repositioning, redirection, and leadership for obvious reasons”, the statement read further.

RELATED NEWS