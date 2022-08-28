By Chris Onuoha

Gender Strategy Advancement international in partnership with the Korean cultural centre has hosted the women and peace cultural exhibition in commemoration of the international day of remembrance of victims of insurgency in Nigeria.

This comes as the Gender Strategy Advancement International decries the number of women and children who across the country have lost their lives of displaces from their original habitation as a result of insurgency even as many girls have been abducted in recent times by terrorists.

“In Nigeria, women and girls make up at least 79 percent of approximately 2.5 million people or more displaced people across the country. Over one thousand women and girls have been kidnapped from schools, villages, with the Abuja-Kaduna train incident adding to the numbers,” executive director of GSAI, Adaora Onyechere told a gathering in Abuja at the weekend.

She said it has become imperative to include women in all efforts towards countering insurgency in Nigeria because of the burgeoning victims they account for.

Onyechere said women should be consulted and involved in the analysis of the root causes of violent extremism and terrorism, as well as represented in mechanisms and structures to counter terrorism—including in national security agencies.

“Despite international condemnation of terrorism, victims often struggle to have their voices heard, their needs supported and their rights upheld. Victims often feel forgotten and neglected once the immediate aftermath of a terrorist attack fades, which means profound consequences for them.

“With terrorism and extremism taking a heavy toll on communities in Africa in recent years, there is need to involve women in the fight against these evils

“The increased use of rape, other forms of sexual violence and abduction from schools as tactics of systematic terror attacks on civilian populations is a demonstration that terrorism and extremism target and affect women, men, girls and boys in different ways.” she said.

While accusing the government of not doing enough to integrate women in the counter insurgency efforts, she reiterated that women should be a cardinal focus in the deradicalisation, disarmament and reintegration processes as they are reputedly enablers of insurgents’ activities.

She added, “Although the country has developed a national action plan to fulfil the UN Security Council Resolution 1325, this is not reflected in the ongoing armed conflict between the Nigerian state and Boko Haram.

“For example, while women and children are most affected by the insurgency, there are few women involved in COIN operations, with government forces estimated to be 98 percent male.

“We need to enable victims to fully recover, rehabilitate and reintegrate into society. Most victims can only recover and cope with their trauma through long-term multidimensional support, including physical, psychological, social and financial.

“Social-psychological support is one of the most critical component towards helping women and girls who have been victims of terrorism heal and move on with their lives, through whatever skills they decide to engage in.”

She therefore called for the critical review of policies on violent extremism and be deliberate about women’s role and their right to be included in the conversation which according to her affects them the most.

The event at the weekend attracted top dignitaries, including the first lady of Bauchi State.

It also featured the official unveiling of the baseline report on women’s participation since 1999 to 2022.

