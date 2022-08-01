.

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

Rivers State Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Chairperson and Labour Party gubernatorial candidate, Beatrice Itubo, has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration was comatose and bereft of ideas.

Itubo made the disclosure when the Peter Obi Volunteer Network, PVN, besieged Port Harcourt, weekend, for launch of the “Obistructure.”

Itubor told the teeming Obi faithful: “Nigeria is comatose. We can’t walk again, people are dying, people are crying, banditry, insecurity, unemployment is the order of the day and they (Buhari and Federal Government) are bereft of ideas. They don’t know what to say or do again. It is left for you and I to do something and God has brought someone (Obi) for us.

“Peter Obi campaign is now a movement. It is like a wave no one can stop it. The fact that we are taking over is not in doubt. What they can do is try to manipulate and spread propaganda. But please stand your ground.

“Vote for all Labour Party candidates. Obi cannot be there alone. If you vote only Obi, then you will have others who do not share the same ideas working with him and before long, he would be impeached.”

Convener of the PVN, Phillip Thomas, explained that “Nigerians are tired of the status quo and we want to take back our country and the only person who has presented himself as an alternative from those that have been repeatedly shuffled for us is Peter Obi.

“With ‘Obistructure,’ we intend to decentralized power from the political class to the ordinary citizen.”

