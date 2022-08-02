…Budgets N8.5bn to support 288,700 beneficiaries

Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has launched the Gombe State Covid-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (GO- CARES) saying that it aligns with his administration’s human capital development initiative as encapsulated in the ten-year Development Agenda for Gombe State (DEVAGOM).

The Governor who stated this at the flag-off of the project in Kuri, Yamaltu Deba Local Government Area, added that the emergency recovery programme will support governments’ budgeted programme of expenditures and interventions specifically designed to expand access to livelihood support, food security and provide succour to the poor and vulnerable persons in communities whose lives, businesses, jobs and means of livelihood have been distorted by the pandemic.

He stated: “Being a domestication of the Nigeria Covid-19 Action Recovery Stimulus Programme (NG-CARES), the programme will help expand access to livelihood support, food security services and the provision of grants to poor and vulnerable households and firms following the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic”.

He explained that the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and livelihood of the people cannot be over emphasised as Governments across the globe suffered economic recessions with livelihoods disrupted and millions of jobs lost in an unprecedented manner which makes the CARES programme not only timely but essential.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya remarked that the challenges of Covid-19 and the global economic meltdown have made his administration to be more strategic and focused in its drive of putting the State on the path of sustainable economic development.

“Today’s ceremony is a major step at putting the vulnerable groups that were worst affected by the Covid- 19 pandemic on the path of recovery and growth, with the disbursement of funds to the beneficiaries who have met the World Bank’s stipulated eligibility criteria. These groups and individuals shall receive livelihood grants, social transfers, soft loans as well as improved access to basic services in order to support economic recovery, boost food production and enhance livelihood of the people”.

The Gombe State Governor said in order to ensure maximum benefit from the programme, existing state-level delivery platforms with a track record of generating positive human capital development and economic returns for beneficiaries will be used for the implementation of the interventions.

These platforms, the Governor explained, will be reinforced with a state level Steering Committee comprising of political and technical heads of key sectoral ministries and policy heads of agencies constituted to provide oversight and policy guidance for the programme in order to achieve greater results and the overall programme development objective.

“The programme has a budgeted sum of about N8.5 billion which is targeted towards supporting not less than 288,700 beneficiaries in the two-year duration of the programme.”

