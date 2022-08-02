By Bashir Bello, KANO

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has ordered the immediate demolition of an illegal building at the popular Sheikh Nasiru Kabara House.

Ganduje gave the order after investigation revealed that no official approval was ever given for the structure on the land belonging to the Kano State Emirate Council.

This was contained in a statement by the Managing Director, Kano Road and Traffic Agency, KAROTA, Hon. Baffa Babba Ɗan’Agundi, and signed by his Public Relations Officer, Nabilusi Abubakar K/Na’isa.

Dan’Agundi who doubles as the chairman Committee on Removal of Illegal structures said neither the state government nor the Emirate Council gave the permit as earlier speculated.

“It is important for the public to know that the illegal building had led to suspicion between the state government and the Emirate which all though the other party was behind it but after thorough investigation, it was discovered that some greedy and self centered persons who only cares about their interest were behind it.

“While further investigations are ongoing, Governor Ganduje has ordered complete demolition, fencing and installation of recreational facilities for children while the remaining space used for zikir by the Kadariyya sect will also be well fenced.

“The governor has also directed for 24/7 security presence in the area to protect children in the play ground, parents and guardians against all forms of crimes.

“The committee also warns that those who engage in erecting illegal structures in the state must henceforth desist from such as government have resolved to prosecute anyone caught violating state laws regarding acquiring land and building,” Dan’Agundi however stated.

