Funmi Arewa is a vocal powerhouse and a professional singer with over 10 years of experience in the music industry who is based in Nigeria, rose from a background vocalist for several prominent artistes to a songwriter/recording and performing artiste in the creative industry.

The afropop/afrosoul, folk performing artiste, vocal trainer, voiceover artiste, music consultant owns a music/sound company called Music Village. She is also an advert agent and a songwriter who has worked with several brands and artiste.

Arewa has written for artistes and brands including Falz, Davido, Eedris Abdukareem, Chidinma Ekile, Adesua Etomi Wellington, Yemi Alade, Sabina Ddumba [Swedish artiste], Angelique Kidjo, Jav Nation and Grammy award-winning producer, mixing and mastering engineer Vtek, Soltraka Media Group, Cowlso, Livespot amongst others.

Her new song, ‘Breathe’ is an afropop r’n’b classic by vocal queen, Funmi Arewa. If you were ever in a mix not knowing where your relationship with your significant other is going, this song speaks your truth in the sweetest way possible.

The song was produced by award-winning Grammy Producer, Vtek, for Jav Nation.

