Gradually, we are moving towards the end of the month of August.

By the grace of God, this month will end to your benefit in Jesus name.

Let’s not forget that this is the month of a new beginning.

A new beginning of peace, joy, good health etc.



You won’t be left out in Jesus’s name.

Brethren, for as long as we remain human beings, many of us would like to have children because God has deposited in us, all that we need to have to produce children.

However, some forces with powers contrary to that of God, try to stop people from fulfilling our divine duty of making babies.



Today, I will share with you an astonishing testimony that would show that many times what we see in the physical have spiritual origin.



Many of us fall, victims of these wicked forces, because our spiritual life is empty.

We have done nothing to equip ourselves for the battle of life yet no one goes ill prepared to fight a battle and wins.



Psalm 1 vs. 1 &2 KJV states: “ Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful.



But his delight is in the law of the LORD; and in his law doth he mediate day and night”.

This Bible passage simply tells us what we must to do be blessed. I mean blessed in every aspect of life. Not just child- bearing but also blessed materially, financially, health wise etc.

It also tells us the company of those we must not keep .



Do you meditate day and night on the Holy Bible? In other words, do you regularly study the Holy Bible? For many of us, the answer is no yet we want to win the battle of life.

Back to the story of the couple I mentioned earlier.



This couple had been married for about 14 years and as human beings they went from one doctor to another even on church to another until a friend of theirs introduced them to Laughter Foundation International Ministry.



In their house, they usually had as visitors, hundreds of cockroaches yet, they knew that they hadn’t done anything to attract cockroaches.

Now, you imagine how uncomfortable they were in their home.

Later they began to see soldier ants around their bed. The soldier ants would not hurt them but they were there.



Who would be comfortable in such a home?.

For them these insects were physical but they never knew that had spiritual origin.

They continued to worship in Laughter Foundation and carried out assignments given by the General Overseer.



Suddenly, they found that the cockroaches and solider ants vanished and conception took place.



Brethren, which doctor on earth can attend to such case? If you attempt to link the presence of ants to inability to bear children, the doctor is likely to say, the person needs psychiatric attention but the Doctor of doctors can treat the physical and the spiritual.



The couple remained stead fast in prayer.

She took in and the LORD took control.

According to the couple, they initially started praying for a baby but when they saw that many people had twins they began to ask for twins.



Until they found out that a couple from their area of residence had a set of triplets; two boys and a girl.



Then they changed their prayer request and began ask the LORD for a set of triplets.

Perhaps, they also read Isaiah 61 vs.7 : “ For your shame ye shall have double; and for confusion they shall rejoice in their portion: therefore in their land they shall possess the double: everlasting joy shall be unto them”.



Brethren, this is why we need to be equipped with the word of God. Once we have knowledge of the word of God, it would be easy to pray with the word that is relevant to our prayer requests.



So, the woman who was called barren, she who was mocked received double for her nights of prayer, vigil and use of the word of God. She gave birth to a set of triplets, two girls and a boy.



Her story changed from tears of sorrow to tears of joy.

The triplets, two girls and a boy were born in Lagos.

The devil tried to raise his hand during delivery but because God was with them, they overcame and the children were born.



Unspeakable joy became visible in their home.

The General Overseer of Laughter Foundation, Pastor Gbenga Oso said, this couple received “ great mercy”.



The triplets are the first babies of the couple. With their birth, they might have overtaken some of their friends who got married about the same time.

Isn’t our God awesome? He is awesome.



On the other hand, there was a couple based in Abuja whose husband is a medical doctor.

So, the secret of medicine is with her husband. After years of waiting and taking all medical steps that they knew, she conceived and it was confirmed she was carrying a set of triplets.

On the day of delivery, she had the triplets but all the babies died within hours.

The woman was heart broken. So was her husband.



The pain of carrying three babies in the womb for nine months and taking none home is better imagined.



That would not be your portion in Jesus name.

Now, we are not rejoicing at this woman’ plight but just to remind us that we shouldn’t rely on human knowledge alone.



Put God in charge of everything .

Do you know that there are several cases of women who go to deliver and mother and child or children are lost?



We would never experience such in Jesus name.

A lesson for us in the story of the woman that successfully delivered a set of triplets, is that we should always ask for the mercy of God.



Never get tired of praying. Even when you are weak or faulted in prayer, the mercy of God that you have been asking in prayer will speak for you.



Brothers and Sisters , waiting on the LORD for children didn’t begin with you.

When you actually think God is not answering your prayers, the LORD is doing a lot for you in the spiritual realm.



God gave the couple enough time to expand their request.

They moved their prayers, from a baby to two and then to three and the Lord Almighty that can do all things granted their request.



The Lord that granted the petition of Hannah would grant you your heart’s desires before this year ends in Jesus name.

Jesus is Lord!

