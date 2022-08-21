By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE EL Empowerment Foundation a non-governmental and not-for-profit charity organization has organized a seven days training program for widows, orphans and youths in Edo State on various skills and self-employment endeavours.

Edo State Coordinator of the program, Iyen Agbonifo- Obaseki said the beneficiaries were trained in the making of liquid soap, tie-dyeing, cake baking/small chops, script writing and directing among others while some also got cash supports.

She said “Here we are live in Benin city Edo state empowering over 200 youth, Widows, and orphans, including individuals who intend to start a business or create a niche for themselves.

“We have carried out projects in Kano, Kaduna, Ibadan, Yenegoa, Lagos among others, and here we are in Benin city, Edo state touching lives of the most neglected set of individuals in the society.”

EL’s Empowerment Foundation is founded and funded by a visionary and compassionate couple, Dr. Daniel and Mrs Adesuwa Udo, who have been tirelessly affecting lives positively across the states of Nigeria.

Registered with Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) of Nigeria. The vision of EL’s Empowerment Foundation is total empowerment of widows, disabled persons, youths, drug addicts, commercial sex workers and the less privileged in Nigeria and the Globe at large. Our mission is Empowerment through skills acquisition training programs, providing them with items of trade as well as financial support and constant monitoring.

Also, scholarship for students and provision of educational items, rehabilitation and support of drug addicts and commercial sex workers have been done. The Foundation has carried out several projects/community outreaches which has put smiles on faces of vulnerable people.

