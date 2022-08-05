By Evelyn Usman

Former Inspector General of Police, Tafa Balogun, who died yesterday in Lagos, will be buried tomorrow, in Ila-Orangun, Osun state, his home town.

This was disclosed by his family.

Late Balogun who was the 19th Inspector General of Police, died of heart attack at about 8:30 pm, at the Reddington Hospital, Lagos.

This was barely three weeks to his 75th birthday.

Late Balogun was installed as the Oluomo of Igbomina in Ila-Orangun, at the palace of the Orangun of Ila, Alayeluwa, Oba Wahab Oyedotun, Bibire II, recently.

Born on August 8, 1947, at Ila-Orangun in Osun State, late Balogun was a member of cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Course 3.

He served in various Police commands across the federation. He was the Principal Staff Officer (PSO) to former Inspector-General of Police, Muhammadu Gambo; he was Deputy Commissioner of Police Edo State, the pioneer Commissioner of Police in Delta State, as well as CP in Rivers and Abia states.

He was the Assistant Inspector General of Police A.I.G Zone One, Kano, from where he was named the 19th Inspector-General of Police on March 6, 2002. He served in that capacity for three years, under the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

He was also a fellow of the premier military institution in Nigeria, National War College.