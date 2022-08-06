.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Tafa Balogun, has been buried in his home town on Saturday.

Balogun was committed to mother earth after prayers in accordance with Islamic rites in Ila-Orangun, Ila Local Government area of Osun State.

The funeral was attended By the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman who was represented by the Osun State Commissioner of Police, Wale Olokode and representatives of Osun state governments were among the sympathisers.

The former IGP died on Thursday, August 4, exactly four days to mark his 75th birthday.

Balogun was born on August 8, 1947, and was named the 21st Inspector-General of Police on March 6, 2002.

He served as Inspector-General of Police between 2002 and 2005.

RELATED NEWS