... Honours 850 personnel of 7 Div with Medals for sanitizing lake Chad

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Force Commander, Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Maj-Gen. Abul Khalifa Ibrahim has said that troops of Operations Lake Sanity, Hadin Kai and the air component of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) will work together to defeat terrorism for peace.

According to him, the Lake Chad region, comprising Chad, Niger, Cameroon and Nigeria has become very calm with increased farming and fishing activities.

Ibrahim, disclosed this, yesterday (Thursday), at the presentation of medals to 850 personnel of Operation Lake Sanity (OPLS) drawn from Sector 1, 7 Division, Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri under the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Major General Waidi Shaibu.

He said that the decoration of soldiers and officers will boost their moral in ending terrorism in the Northeast, Lake Chad region and the country at large.

“This indicated that normalcy is gradually returning to Chad, Cameroon, Niger and Nigeria,” he said, attributing the restoration of peace to the work of MNJTF, OPLS and OPHK.

He noted that the restoration of peace is not an event, but a process that could be sustained to fully restore and people’s livelihoods in the two regions.

He added that troops of 7 Division did very well, during the conduct of counter-terrorism operations of OPLS.

According to him, the joint coordinated operations have resulted into resettling about 100,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and refugees in the insurgency affected four countries.

Besides the resettlements of displaced persons, he said: “We’ll continue to work together; until terrorism is totally defeated in the two regions,” he said.

Khalifa also commended the support and cooperation recieved from the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya, the Theatre Commander Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Christopher Musa and the General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Major General Waidi Shaibu, which led to the successes recorded, as according to him, schools, hospitals and other commercial activities have fully picked up and restored peacefully in the region.

He however called on the remnants of terrorists who are still hiding in the bush to come out, lay down their arms and surrender in order to enjoy the Federal Government’s Operation Safe Corridor and join over 80,000 surrendered terrorists who are currently undergoing rehabilitation and reintegration into the society.

