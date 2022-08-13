.

By Gabriel Olawale

Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi is currently at RCCG Camp for the 70th Convention.

His introduction was greeted with loud cheers from participants of the event, which is tagged ‘Perfect Jubilee’.

Recall the Labour Party Presidential Candidate had recently visited the Winners Chapel where he was reported to have sent the worshippers to rapturous mood when his presence was announced.

However, Peter Obi’s recent visits t places oof worships have been greeted with much criticisms has the LP Presidential candidate critics described his moves has gimmicks for political endorsements.

