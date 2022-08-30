L-R: Bakery Development Manager, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN), Mr. Olabisi Olabode; FMN Category Manager,Flour,Ms. Olaitan Osunbunmi; Head of Sales, B2B, Mr. Paul Udochi; MD, Felicia Modupeoluwa Trading Company Ltd ,Mr. Badejo Adegboyega; MD, Foods, Mr. Devlin Hainsworth, at the FMN B2B partners/dealers rewards event held at the Group’s headquarters, Golden Penny Place, Apapa, Lagos.

As part of its efforts to foster proactive partnerships with its stakeholders, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN), Nigeria’s leading provider of superior quality products and the owner of the iconic food brand, Golden Penny, has rewarded deserving dealers under the Business-to-Business (B2B) category with redistribution trucks to improve their ease of doing business and ameliorate logistics challenges.

To mark the event, 22 brand new trucks, ranging from one-tonne trucks to 20 tonnes utility trucks, were presented to deserving dealers at its corporate headquarters, Golden Penny place, Apapa, Lagos.

The incentives won by the dealers include five one-tonne TATA truck; six 3.5-tonne TATA trucks; 12-tonnes Ashok Leyland 1718; three 15-tonne SINO trucks and one 20-tonnes Deawoo Prima 3428 truck.

The 22 awardees were customers and partners under the Bread Flour segment of the B2B category selected for their distinctive performance within the last financial year.

In his statement, the FMN Managing Director, Foods, Mr. Delvin Hainsworth said: “Fostering valuable partnerships remains an integral part of our strategic roadmap towards building a more sustainable and resilient business despite challenging business and economic environment.

“Our ability to continue to fulfil our purpose of feeding the Nation. Every day is largely driven by the dedication of our business partners in ensuring that the Golden Penny Foods products get to our customers as and when needed.

“Therefore, today’s rewards event is one of the many ways that we are investing back into the businesses of our partners/dealers as these trucks will greatly contribute to their ease of doing business especially as it relates to logistics and building agile supply chains.”

Also commenting on the Group’s consistent commitment towards ensuring that the customer’s needs and welfare always come first, the FMN Head of Sales, B2B, Mr. Paul Udochi stated that “An in-depth look into our business operations and strategic outlook in the past six decades clearly depict that FMN has always been a customer-centric organization.

“Today’s rewards event is simply one of the many structures that are put in place by the organization to reward our customers and business partners.

“The 22 awardees are our long-term business partners/dealers under the Business to Business (B2B) category who performed commendably well in the past financial year.

“As always, we would continue to proactively nurture lasting relationships with our business partners to ensure that their businesses continue to thrive amid varied unprecedented socio-economic challenges.”

One of the awardees, BadejoAdegboyega, MD of Felicia Modupeoluwa Trading Company Lt., expressed his heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the Group, especially with the management’s consistency in rewarding outstanding business partners over the years.

In his statement, he noted “I have been a business partner with FMN for the past thirty-two years and I can boldly say that their support has been invaluable to my business growth.

“Through its provision of quality and nutritious products, the Group also made the sales and product distributions easier for us the dealers asmost of the end-usersprefers the Golden Penny Foods brands.

“I hope and believe that they will not relent in their efforts of creating a noteworthy standard within Nigeria’s FMCG industry.”

The award is part of a well-structured and integrated process that is put in place by FMN towards nurturing long-lasting partnerships with its stakeholders and ensuring that Golden Penny Foods products get to all desiring Nigerians no matter their locations.

