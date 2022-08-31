By Haruna Aliyu



A ravaging flash flood has destroyed no fewer than 1000 houses in at least six local government areas in Kebbi State.



The affected local councils’ areas are Birnin Kebbi, Jega, Shanga, Koko/Besse, Ngaski and Arewa.



According to the acting executive director of Kebbi state emergency management agency(SEMA), Alhaji Abbas Rabiu Kamba, in Jega local government at least 300 houses were washed away by the flash flood and two persons were killed, in Shanga local government at least 307 houses were razed in Yar Besse, Dugu tsohowa, Tungar tsamiya, and Hundege villages.



He explained that, undisclosed number of flooded houses in Arewa and Ngaski local governments were reported to the agency by the victims.



However, no intervention has been given to victims, but on the spot, assessments was carried out by the officials of the State emergency management agency(SEMA) and the operatives of National emergency management agency (NEMA) who both promised to send relief materials to the affected local governments in Kebbi.



Kamba urged people of the State, particularly those living around riverside to vacate the areas, he enjoined others to report emergencies immediately to the agency for prompt action and evacuation of victims to safer areas.

