By Marie-Therese Nanlong – Jos

No fewer than four persons have been washed away and some others injured as the result of heavy downpours at the Nyelleng and Gwabi communities of the Pankshin local government area of Plateau State.

Among those washed away are a couple identified as Daniel Goma and his wife as well as two other people. The Chairman of the Local Government Council, Audu Kak’mena visited the communities to express his condolence over the incident.

It was gathered that the heavy downpour occurred in the area between Monday 22nd to Wednesday 24th of August leaving the communities flooded and the only bridge linking the area to other communities submerged. The said bridge has always been affected each rainy season and the community requires a lasting solution to the problem.

Some of the victims are residents who were returning from a neighbouring local market and were trying to wade through the flood but lost their lives in the process

The Council Chairman told the people that the Council would offer some assistance and also recommend the same to the State and the National Emergency Management Agencies for intervention and advised residents to be cautious while crossing rivers during the rainy season to avoid a reoccurrence of the ugly incident.

Audu visited the deceased couple’s home and that of Nendirmwa Kamshinen, a pregnant woman who sustained injuries as a result of the flood.

Vanguard News Nigeria

