By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has declared that at least five people have lost their lives during various recorded domestic and sexual violence incidents within the last 12 months in the state.

Meanwhile, out of 450 cases prosecuted in the state under the same period, at least 150 persons have been convicted over various sexual and gender based violence.

The Attorney-General and Commissoner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, in company of the Executive Secretary, Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, Mrs. Titilola Vivour- Adeniyi, disclosed this at a media briefing to commemorate the domestic and sexual violence awareness month of September, held at the state Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja.l, Lagos.

