Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has been ranked highest among other states in Nigeria in the area of Public Finance/Accountability through its transparent nature of governance.

In a report jointly authored by the federal government and PLS initiative, an international organisation, tagged: Subnational Audit Efficacy Index, with the theme: Leveraging Accountability for Subnational Development in Nigeria, the State was ranked 1st with 88%, a huge improvement on the last rating where the State was ranked 25th with 40%.

According to the report, the State was applauded to have given operationalization of financial autonomy to the Auditor General for State as well as to have conducted financial, compliance and performance audit for every financial year.

The report also commended the commitment of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to financial transparency by signing into law the State of Osun Audit Law 2019, describing it as the principal law governing public audit function in the State.

It adds that financial autonomy and operational independence for Supreme Audit Institutions especially at the subnational level are foundational pillars of achieving public accountability.

In a reaction, Commissioner for Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji said he is not surprised by the report ranking Osun as the most financially transparent State in the Federation, stressing that financial transparency has always been Governor Oyetola’s watchword.

“It is a pact the Governor signed with the people of the State to be prudent and transparent with every fund that belongs to the State at all times”, he added.

