By Babajide Komolafe

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Patrick Iyamabo as an Executive Director. The appointment is subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

In a statement, First Bank said that prior to Iyamabo’s new appointment he served as the Chief Financial Officer of the Bank and its subsidiaries, having joined the Bank in August 2016 from First City Monument Bank Limited where he served as its Senior Vice President of Strategy and M&A and then the Group Chief Financial Officer of FCMB Holdings.

Patrick Iyamabo joined First Bank as part of the effort to strategically turnaround the group and address fundamental challenges facing the institution at that time.

Speaking on the appointment, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, CEO, First Bank said, ‘’we are delighted with the appointment of Mr. Patrick Iyamabo as his elevation to the board is hinged on his excellent track record and the level of commitment he has demonstrated to the First Bank Group.

“Since joining First Bank, Mr. Iyamabo has played a key role in repositioning the Group and has remained at the forefront of delivering to the Bank’s strategic goals as we have collectively reinforced our impact in driving financial inclusion and providing Nigerians with world class financial services.”

