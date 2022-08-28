Nigeria’s senior national men’s basketball team, D’Tigers’ chances of qualifying for the 2023 FIBA World Cup further dimmed on Sunday as they lost the second game of the fourth window of the second round decided in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire to arch rivals Angola 67-70.

In a keenly contested battle, the Chimezie Metu-inspired side fought back from the first quarter which they lost 16-18 to pick the second at 13-9. They again lost the third quarter 16-23 but came back to win the fourth at 22-20.

After losing the first game 66-78 to host Cote d’Ivoire on Friday, D’Tigers returned to win the second game on Saturday against Guinea 89-70.

D’Tigers are now fourth in group E, trailing Cote d’Ivoire, Angola and Cape Verde but ahead of Uganda and Guinea.

The fifth and final window from which five teams will qualify to represent Africa at the World Cup scheduled for August 25 to September 10, 2023 will hold from February 20-28, 2023.

