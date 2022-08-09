Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

As part of efforts to cut costs and conserve foreign exchange, the Federal Fire Service FFS has disclosed of plans to halt overseas training for its personnel and instead expand the capacity of its training institutions to also attract foreign students.

Controller General of Fire, Engr. Olola Abdulganiyu Jaji stated this on Tuesday when he led the Service’s top management on inspection of fire stations and other infrastructure across the Federal Capital Territory FCT.

“Let me assure you that there is going to be local training before the end of the year. We want everybody to benefit and that’s why we are not doing overseas training yet because the money you will spend on training 10 people overseas, you can use it to train 30 people here. Aside here, we want to being trainees from other countries too to come and train in our training schools. We will save foreign exchange through this”, he stated.

Speaking at the Nyanya Fire Station, Engr. Jaji also pledged to upgrade the station, adding that the federal government is currently building 13 Metropolitan Fire Stations across the nation with one in Kubwa, Abuja.

On the continued assault of firefighters and attack on appliances by hoodlums at fore scenes, Jaji said the Service would continue to work with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC to provide fire cover for fire fighters.

“We don’t cause the fires, yet we go out of our way to try and rescue victims and save property. However, people keep attacking us physically and our equipment. This was why we placed a ban on fire service operations in Nyanya.

“So, it behoves on the community leaders to talk to their wards to stop attacking our personnel and equipment. If they cannot say thank you, they should allow us to do our work and go in peace. This was why we remove our appliances here.

“We are going to put our tanker in operations this week in the Nyanya Fire Station so that they will at least be using that one pending the time when we get serious assurances from the community that henceforth, there will be no form of attacks on our people.

“I have asked our personnel there to limit their fire fighting to Nyanya alone until we get assurances of their safety in the nearby Mararaba town in Nasarawa state where they were attacked last year”.

