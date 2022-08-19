.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights (CALSER) has lauded the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, and the North East Development Commission (NEDC) for the ongoing humanitarian interventions in the northeast.

A statement by the organisation’s Executive Director, Dr Ben Amodu, in Abuja on Friday, said the minister working in concert with the NEDC, restored hope to thousands of displaced and vulnerable persons in the region.

He was reacting to the commissioning of resettlement houses in Borno State by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday.

According to Amodu, under the supervision of the NEDC, the Federal Government has completed 6,000 out of the 10,000 proposed resettlements in Borno alone.

He explained that intervention by Farouq and the NEDC boss, Mohammed Goni Alkali, had brought about a new lease of life in the northeast, stressing that inhabitants many victims of terror have received hope, support and succour consequently.

The statement reads, “The Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights wishes to commend the Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, the shinning light of the Federal Government. Hajiya Sadiya Farouq’s relevance to the nation again came to the fore during President Buhari’s visit to Borno.

“Although a lot still needs to be done as highlighted by President Buhari, the completion of thousands of infrastructures in Borno and other northeastern states is outstanding. Perhaps, the Minister’s greatest asset is Dr Alkali – the Managing Director of the NEDC.

“With the help of Akali, the Federal Government is rehabilitating, remoulding and rebuilding the insurgency-ravaged region. The NEDC has risen to the responsibility of rehabilitation and reconstruction of roads, houses and business premises of victims, as well as tackling the menace of poverty, illiteracy level, ecological crises and any other related environmental or developmental challenges in the northeast.

“The programmes and projects of the NEDC have covered education, infrastructures, skills acquisition and human capacity development. All these relate to the various aspects of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations.

“The Commission is well on track to train 10,000 youths annually on ICT while it has also commissioned several Centres across the zone. Other young Nigerians including scavengers interested in phone repairs, tailoring, waste management, agriculture, etc have also benefitted.

“The NEDC’s hybrid solar boreholes are addressing the water needs in the northeast. The ongoing construction of 18 mega schools will boost education. So also will the Education Endowment Fund and its recently launched scholarship scheme. Meanwhile, the reconstructed bridges have reconnected villages.

“The Commission have shown other government agencies how to effectively collaborate. The NEDC have in different times liaised with the National Youth Service Corps, state emergency management agencies, security agencies, academic institutions, state governments and traditional rulers to bring massive development to the people.

“With these feats and others, we are thus passing a vote of confidence on the Minister and Mr Alkali, knowing that the NEDC has pursued its mandate with vigor to ensure capacity building and human capital development and also contribute in the reduction of high illiteracy rate, extreme poverty in the region among others.

“It has effectively carried out recovery of peace, building and developmental projects across the six states in the zone as contained in the North East Development Master Plan project. With the current rate, attacks and insurgencies in the region could potentially drop by 60 per cent in the next eight years.

“Before the end of this administration, about 70 per cent of the population within the school-age will be enrolled in school; while those in employment age will be in economically-productive activity.”

RELATED NEWS