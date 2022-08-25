By Femi Bolaji

The Federal government has commenced the distribution of N20,000 grants to vulnerable persons in Taraba state.

The Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Faruq, flagged off the distribution exercise Thursday to 3110 beneficiaries in Jalingo, the state capital.

She noted that over 500,000 persons across the 16 local government areas of the state have enjoyed the various NSIP projects of the FG.

She also buttressed that the slot of Taraba state for the N20,000 grant was one of the highest across the country, which she attributed to the impact of Insurgency and high number of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs.

According to her, “President Muhammadu Buhari, through his deliberate social inclusion agenda has directed that 70% of these beneficiaries must be women, while the remaining 30% is for the youths.

“He also directed that, at least 15% of the total number of beneficiaries must be allocated to citizens with special needs, including Persons With Disability (PWDs) and Senior Citizens in the State.”

While thanking the state governor for his partnership, Faruq encouraged the state government to devise similar social inclusion programmes that would impact the lives of the vulnerable.

On his part, Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku, represented by Secretary to the State government, Anthony Jellason, appreciated the federal government for ensuring the vulnerable are not left behind in the scheme of things.

