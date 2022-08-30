By Adeshina Wahab

Residents of Lekki have said locating the Lekki Ferry Terminal in the area with the aim of linking the axis with other parts of Lagos will not lead to any congestion in the area, they said it will rather aid easy commuting with other parts of the state.

Speaking with journalists, some prominent residents of the area such as Chief Ade Badmus, Chief Rasheed Sanni, Otunba Kasunmu and Mrs. Lara Lawal, noted that those expressing fears about congestion in the locality were not looking at the angle of the many advantages ferry service would bring to the area and other places.

While appreciating the governor of the state, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the laudable project that would alleviate the transportation gridlock in the area and its environs, they said it would also create jobs and further boost the economy of the area.

The residents thereby disassociated themselves from some aggrieved residents that kicked against the project.

‘’ We are not part of those that kicked against this laudable project; they only issued that statement based on their personal opinion and that does not represent the collective opinion of the residents, It is a welcome development and should be lauded by all,” Otunba Kasunmu said.

The project according to the management of Lekki Estate Ferry Terminal is part of government’s effort to solve the transportation challenges in the state through the development of an efficient integrated multi-modal transportation system by encouraging private investment in the sector.

The project is in conjunction with Lekki Estate Ferry Terminal Limited and Plaform Capital which is investing millions of dollars in the project.

The infrastructure component of the project includes Shopping malls, car parks that would accommodate over 200 cars, floating restaurants and lounge, health safety and environmental services

The project also aims to develop a ferry terminal along Admiralty Way water front in Lekki Phase 1 belonging to Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, procure state of the art passenger ferries and operate water transportation services for the residents of Lekki, Ajah, Igbo Efon, Ikota, Awoyaya, Lakowe, Sangotedo and environs.

