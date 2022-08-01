Ondo auto crash

By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

Four persons lost their lives in a fatal auto crash around Ekiugbo  axis of the East West road, Delta state. 

Vanguard gathered that the sad incident occured  yesterday when a vehicle allegedly loaded with  petroleum product rammed into a stationary truck by the side of the road.

Sources around the scene of the accident said the vehicle conveying the product was escaping from security operatives when the driver suddenly lost control.

The portion of the scene of the accident was blocked from vehicular traffic for several hours yesterday, as motorists were diverted to the other lane.

