The contemporary music industry in Africa is fast booming with emergence of raw talents who has amplified the melodious Afrobeat sound across global scene.

With some of the new faces Fireboy DML, Rema, Omah Lay, and Ckay, to say the least, following similar path like Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido to carve their space in the global music world, its no surprise that Nigeria is blessed with creative minds.

Amidst the trends, One of the few talents shining from the dark spot to embed his craft and attract global attention across the music industry is sensational Afro-fusion star, Owizzy.

Owizzy whose real name is Owas Godstime Ogieva is a Pro Recording and Performing Artiste from South South Region of Nigeria, Edo State.

Having kickstarted his career chase a while back, putting out a series of singles such as- doings, breathe, tonight, etc. He has once again set the mind of his supporters and music lovers on the tethering edge of euphoric excitement as he steps his foot on the gas, announcing and raising anticipation for his up-and-coming debut project, titled Oasis.

The Project, Oasis The Ep, sparks the debut project of fast-rising talent, Owizzy. Taking this turn to satisfy his need to show his art to the world, his quest to deliver the most exciting and soul-connecting project is achieved with this immense work of his interest, melodies, stories and inspiration.

Speaking ahead of the release of the project, he noted, “The Extended Playlist, Oasis, Consists of 7 Tracks. An interlude and 6 Songs that connect in different ways to speak of my discovery over time. It is scheduled to drop on the 10th of August 2022”.

Music lovers and Listeners who already are in high demand for the single Delilah off the project bare their hearts on how much they love the record and can’t wait for it to be available on all platforms.

