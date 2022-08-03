By Kemi Fawole

Premature ejaculation occurs when a man ejaculates sooner during sexual intercourse than he or his partner would like Or could also be defined as an uncontrolled ejaculation either before or shortly after sexual penetration, with minimal sexual stimulation and before the person wishes, which may leave the couple feeling unsatisfied.

Early ejaculation is the most common sexual problem facing men under 40. Estimates vary, but as many as 1 out of 3 men say they experience this problem at some time. As long as it happens infrequently, it’s not cause for concern.

You may meet the diagnostic criteria for premature ejaculation if you:Always or nearly always ejaculate within one to two minute of penetration.

You are unable to delay ejaculation during intercourse all or nearly all of the time. Feel distressed and frustrated, anxious and tends to avoid sexual intimacy as a result.

Premature ejaculation has nothing to do with fertility.

As a matter of fact, for fertility, the earlier the sperm comes out, the better- pe is more about savouring the moment and satisfying one’s partner.

Stress a cause of premature ejaculation

You might be surprised how much stress is running through your daily life. Stress is more than just the worry you have concerning work, daily activities or family. Stress can be a result of all the surprises, joys, sorrows and pains that you experience. Basically, stress is all the “ups and downs” in your life, and it’s a hidden cause for your Premature Ejaculation.

Stress can trigger a series of changes in brain chemistry through a collection of stress hormones. These stress hormones (norepinephrine, cortisol,) alarm our endocrine and nervous system, which put the entire body in anxiety mode that can weaken the ejaculation reflex arc. Stress will cause a decreased enjoyment of pleasure during sex, increased sensitivity to pain and stimulation, heightened impotence and premature ejaculation issues. Stress can be relieved by Massagers like the Pulse massagers which works by pumping oxygen and nutrients to tissues and vital organs to improve circulation. It also relaxes and softens tired and overused muscles.

Erectile Dysfunction can also be a cause of PE in men. erectile dysfunction is when the penis cannot remain hard or firm enough for intercourse. Men in this category are always worried of loosing their erection whenever they are able to get the penis up and in the process rush to ejaculate and before they know , it becomes a habit that might be difficult to break. This situation is mostly peculiar to older men suffering from either diabetes or hypertension and are treating the health challenge with one supplement or the other.

The best advice is for such men to treat erectile dysfunction which on the long run result in treating PE , this can be achieved by taking prosolution plus , which is a herbal supplement formulated to correct erectile dysfunction, eradicate premature ejaculation and gives quick recovery time for another round.

If you are having problems getting a rock hard erection or finding yourself finishing too soon , prosolution plus

is designed just for you – with formulation of seven clinically- proven herbals, vitamins and minerals, where each of the ingredients has been used for centuries to boost libido, improve erection quality and heighten sexual satisfaction. or early ejaculation, prosolution plus

is a dietary supplement that builds up in your system over time. You may see some initial results in as little as 1-3weeka with gradual improvement thereafter.

The best result from prosolution plus can be seen after 30 to 60 days of continued use. There’s no need to stack pills or increase dosages before you enjoy the benefit of this supplements.

There are physical conditions that also contributes to PE, this include but not limited to Unusual hormone level, An imbalance in the chemical of your brain that passes message to the rest of your body , Prostate or urethra inflammation or infection. For men struggling with prostatitis ( inflamed prostate) or other prostate problems like:

Acute bacterial prostatitis, where the prostate has a bacteria infection,Chronic bacterial prostatitis, where the prostate had recurring infection,Benign prostate hyperplasia, where the prostate is only enlarged but not cancerous.

Final stage which is prostate cancer.

It’s implications for your sex life can be a bit disturbing. This is because, the prostate gland helps sperm travel during ejaculation and when something goes wrong with the prostate, it can wreck the erectile system.

Most times, PE or sexual problems occur as a side effect of treatment of prostate problems.

Prostate support or prostaticare are amazing products that are used in treating enlarged prostate, as it causes a gradual shrinkage in the enlargement and prevents bacterial infection while at it. Either of them can be used to also prevent prostate problem from occuring .

Aqua Prosolution plus goes well alongside prostate support or prostaticare for the best of result.

Well continue in our series on premature ejaculation,Adults who needs these novelties, can email [email protected] or call 08034666358

