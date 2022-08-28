By Efosa Taiwo

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen on Sunday outdid other drivers on the grid to win the Belgian Grand Prix in what can be described a stunning victory.

The Red Bull star had to fight from 14th to take the lead by lap 18.

The victory extends the World Champion’s lead to 93 points.

Teammate Sergio Perez finished second in a Red Bull one-two to extend huge constructors’ championship advantage over Ferrari.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz came in third with Mercedes’ George Russell taking fourth place.

Asked whether this has been his best form in his career, Verstappen said he is uncertain about that, adding that he is just concerned about enjoying the moment.

“It’s always difficult to say, but I’m just enjoying the moment,” Verstappen said.

“I think also everyone in the team, we are having a good time, but we are also very focused on what we want to achieve. At the moment we are achieving that, but we always want more.”

