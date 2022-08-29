Chief Edwin Clark

By Henry Umoru

The Pan-Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, led by the former Federal Commissioner for Information and South South leader, Chief Edwin Clark has described the extension of the on going strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as sad and most unfortunate.

According to PANDEF, the action by ASUU is a total demonstration of insensitivity and blatant disregard for the plight of Nigerian students in the nation’s Federal Universities that have been forced to remain at home for over six months, by both the Federal government and the University Lecturers.

The statement signed yesterday in Abuja by

the National Publicity Secretary of PANDEF, Ken Robinson, read, “It is a demonstration of insensitivity and blatant disregard for the plight of Nigerian students in the nation’s federal universities, who have been forced to remain at home for over six months, by both the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

“PANDEF is worried over the reoccurring, prolonged strikes by, particularly, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), and other Unions in the Nation’s University System.

“Recalls that in 2020, ASUU embarked on a 9-month strike, and there were also follow-up industrial actions by the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Education and Associated Institutions (NASU), early in 2021.

“Overall, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has reportedly gone on strike for about 46 months since the inception of this democratic dispensation in 1999.

“This is not a situation that should be happening. The federal government and ASUU should be aware that they are endangering, not only the future of our youths but also, the educational system of the country.

“PANDEF, therefore, earnestly, advises, both the Federal Government and ASUU, to take all necessary steps to urgently bring this situation to an end and let the students return to their lectures, in the interest of the nation’s future and development.”

RELATED NEWS