By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Experts and motivational speakers have rolled out development strategies to enable young professionals attain success while pursuing their goals in life.

They rolled out these tips at 2022 Youth Aflame Conference, YAC, in Lagos.

The conference, themed “Mountain Climbers”, was attended by an array of speakers who addressed insightful topics on the goals of building successful future, working for God and enriching humanity with leaders and great talent.

In his opening address, the convener, Pastor Daniel Olawande, explained that the conference was put together for young professionals who would actualise the great vision of the transformative power of breaking barriers and planting success wherever they served.

He said: “The cycle of revival is not complete until it brings about societal transformation. The time has come to raise young apostles in the market place; the time has come to raise kingdom gatekeepers who will represent God with high moral rectitude, high effectiveness, with character, excellence God’s fire in the market place, hence the need for YAC.

Speaking on the topic, “DNA of Mountain Climbers”,Pastor Tunji Adeboyejo, Chairman, Youth Evangelism Team, Redeem Christian Church of God, RCCG, said a person who wanted to achieve success must have vision , drive, resilience, focus, and courage adding that no man could climb above his level without courage.

On his part, Pastor in charge of RCCG Youth Province 1, Lagos, Pastor Bisi Akande, who spoke on ‘The Secrets of Mountain Climbers” advised youths to have clean hands, pure heart and Godly conversations to get to the top.

Founder, Global Impact Church, Pastor Yemi Davies, challenged youths to aspire to reach the top of the mountain by carrying their home in the morning so that their evening would be devoid of hardship.

RELATED NEWS