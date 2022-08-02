By Haruna Aliyu

A nurse/midwife Saratu Yohanna Rambo from Fati Lami hospital in Birnin Kebbi has urged lactating and expectant mothers to imbibe the culture of exclusive breast feeding for the well being of their children.

Yohanna who spoke exclusively to vanguard at her family planning office said that, the benefits of exclusive breast feeding are too numerous, noting that babies that were exclusively breast fed stand to benefit from it much more than those on the local pattern. Exclusively breast fed babies have sharper brain and first breast milk after birth contains cholesterol which help in hormone developments as a result the babies are protected against the killer diseases unlike babies locally fed who are prone to diseases she said. She explained that, tradition has been a factor militating against the advocacy on exclusive breast feeding particularly in the rural areas where some mother inlaws oppose it, saying such was not done to them and they are still healthy ” so that has been

