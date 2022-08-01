By Evelyn Usman

The Federal Government and stakeholders in the health sector have been urged to enhance the nursing profession by creating policies that would benefit nurses as well as address the migration of registered nurses.

This call was made by Dr Nnenna Eugene-Okorie, of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, while delivering a lecture themed ‘Impact of Insurgency on Nursing Care Delivery in Nigeria , at the convocation ceremony of set 44 General Nursing gradaunds, held at the auditorium of the Nigerian College of Nursing , Yaba , Lagos.

Describing the rate of migration of Nigerian nurses as alarming, she lamented that , “After training these nurses, you will see them migrating to other countries where they will be usefully engaged and adequately absorbed. This is a worrisome situation.

“We’ve asked ourselves what is the essence of giving the best and instead of internalizing the usage, they are serving in other countries. Yet , Nigerian men and women will go out there to spend money on medicare provided by our nurses who migrated . This raises a question that has not received any answer.

“ It is against this backdrop that I urge all stakeholders to come up with policies that will be of benefit to mankind and the nursing profession in Nigeria”.

On his part, Acting Corps Commander , Medical, Col. Idris Solebo, who was Special Guest of Honour, informed that half of the students admitted into the college were civilians. He attributed the college’s acceptance of civilians as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility the Nigerian Army had carried out over the years.

He explained that at the completion of the three years course, Military nurses would be sent to the Nigerian Army hospitals for an orientation programme that would last for some weeks and thereafter, deployed to institutions.

He noted that “ With the new policy on ground , they will be deployed to our Reference hospitals, where they will learn health care delivery at the highest level, unlike previously, when they were sent to the lower Unit within the Nigerian Army. Our Reference hospitals are equivalent to teaching hospitals.

“On the other hand, the civilian graduands will proceed for their nursing internship before they will be deployed to hospitals across the country”.

He described the registered nurses as the best the country could offer, attributing their outstanding performance to the installation of modern facilities in the college, procured by the Chief of Army Staff , Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya.

He said: “ There are electronic lecture apparels and standby power generating set that enabled them study throughout the duration . There are also international electronic libraries, among others.

“We are currently collaborating with the University of Lagos. That means we will now be offering Bachelor of Nursing degree. So, there is so much to be proud of , in terms of what this college is churning out.

“We are delighted to note that the college has a pass rate of 95.18 percent which is one of the best in the country. Just last year, we graduated the best overall student in the country”, he stated .

In her remark, Commandant , Nigerian Army College of Nursing, Col. Juliana Awuto, highlighted the courses undertaken to include : Foundation of Nursing, Human Anatomy, Human Physiology, Microbiology, Medical Surgical Nursing, among others.

She added that apart from the theoretical aspect, students were sent to hospitals as well as Public and Primary health care centres to acquire more knowledge and experience.

She said, : “ Students went to the Neuropsychiatric hospital ,Yaba, the National Orthopedic hospital , the 68 Nigerian Army Reference hospital for accident and Emergency experience and the Primary health care centre at Pakoto, Ogun State.

” We have a Memorandum of Understanding with these hospitals , including the General Hospital Shomolu.

“Our students also took tutorial at the Planned Parenting Federation of Nigeria(PPFN) for their family planning course and experience.

“ They offered several courses from year one to year three before we presented them for qualifying exams that was conducted by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria”.

Advising the gradaunds to build on the knowledge acquired , she said, ” do not relax with this Registered Nurse Certificate . There are about 150 different branches of nursing you can explore to become specialists”.

The ceremony was also used to honour the Acting Corps Commander, Medical , Col. Idris Solebo, as the father of Modern Nursing in the Nigerian Army.

