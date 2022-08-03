By Dapo Akinrefon

LAGOS – A Lagos-based corporate marketing guru and General Manager, Sales and Marketing of Publishers Express Limited, Mr Gbenga Onasanya, yesterday, urged Nigerians to cultivate the habit of keeping vital documents in a safer facility to prevent loss to fire or theft.

He said that such habit will help in protecting sensitive documents and materials that could be useful for future reference.

Onasanya, however, blamed the Federal Government for the systemic failures in securing the country, insisting that Nigeria remains backwards because people don’t keep records.

Speaking on a new safety gadget, named Fredfranklin Mobile/shelf archives safety facility, the marketing guru said: “The Shelf is multipurpose-safety facility. It is mobile and can be controlled both manually and electronically. It rests on rail floor and it is electrically operated. It is a new technology among the group of shelves.”It is only the holder of the key to the shelf that can have access to it and the product is available in the country. We have our technical team ever ready to for the installation any time any day.”

