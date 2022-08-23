Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo Kanayo was so thrilled to have the opportunity to meet the renowned author and writer Chimamanda Adichie that he was unable to contain his emotions.

The actor attended the NBA’s 62nd Annual General Conference in 2022 along with Chimamanda.

Kanayo had the honour and rare privilege of meeting the author, where he presented her with a copy of his book, The Testator.

Sharing videos and photos on his official Instagram page, he wrote,

“At the 62nd Annual General Conference of the NBA, 2022. I had the honor and rare privilege of presenting a copy of “The Testator” to our internationally renowned literary icon and a dear sister @chimamanda_adichie KEEP MAKING US PROUD. Ya gazie”.

See videos and photos below: