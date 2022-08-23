Casemiro displays his Manchester United shirt during his unveiling at Old Trafford on Monday.

By Miftaudeen Raji

Real Madrid midfielder Carlos Casemiro has officially completed his transfer to Manchester United.

According to an official statement on the Manchester United website, the midfielder has signed a contract until June 2026, with the option to extend for a further year.

Casemiro has played over 550 professional games, including 63 for his country.

The Brazil international has won 22 major honours in his peak football career, including five Champions League titles and the Copa America.

The new United signing described his move as an opportunity to start a new challenge at Old Trafford just as he said the Premier League is extremely exciting.

Casemiro (left) warmly embraces Manchester United Legend, Roy Keane after his official unveiling.

“I have worked with many great managers in my career and, having met with Erik and heard his ideas, I can’t wait to work closely with him, his staff and my new team-mates in the coming years.

“I’m ending one beautiful journey in Madrid whilst starting another in Manchester as determined as ever to win football matches, win trophies and make our fans proud by bringing success to this great club.

Read also: Casemiro marks emotional farewell to Real Madrid

“Everybody knows the history of Manchester United, the significance of the club around the world and what it means to its supporters. To represent United is an honour and I am ready to give everything to help the team achieve our ambitions.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United football director, John Murtough has described Casemiro as a serial winner and one of the best midfielders in world football, saying his exceptional record speaks for itself.

He said, “He compliments the skillsets of the squad and will be a great addition to the dressing room with his experience, knowledge and character.

“I know that Casemiro remains as determined as ever to be successful on the pitch and we look forward to seeing that happen in a Manchester United shirt,” he added.

