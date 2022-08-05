.

FORMER President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan will on Friday leave for Nairobi where he will be leading a team of observers to Kenya’s general elections scheduled to take place on 9th August, 2022.

Dr. Jonathan will serve as the head of the Electoral Observation Mission (EOM) of the Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa (EISA) which has deployed a full-fledged short-term team of observers to Kenya.

According to a statement issued by EISA in Nairobi, the team comprises 21 short-term observers (STOs), mainly drawn from Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Election Management Bodies (EMBs) and academia from across the continent.

The statement quoted Jonathan to have noted that, “the observers will be deployed in all the regions and specifically in ten counties, across the country where they will observe the final stages of the political parties’ campaigns, election day procedures and results aggregation processes.”

It said further: “The Mission’s assessment of the electoral process will be guided by the principles and obligations set out in the 2007 African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance (ACDEG), the 2002 OAU/AU Declaration of the Principles Governing Democratic Elections in Africa, the Declaration of Principles on International Election Observation (DoP) and the Principles for Election Management, Monitoring and Observation (PEMMO) as well as the legal framework governing the elections in the Republic of Kenya.

It added that the EISA Electoral Observation Mission would issue a preliminary statement on its findings at a press conference on 11 August 2022.

