By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri : Ex Niger Delta agitator and president Urhobo Youth council, Abuja chapter , Gen Peter Aghogho has expressed strong hopes that Chief Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo will effectively secure oil pipelines across the Niger Delta.

Hailing the decision of the federal government to engage Tompolo to secure oil pipelines in the region the Ex -Agitator, Gen Aghogho said the move will reduce oil theft to the lowest ebb in the region.

” I Congratulate High Chief Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo on this Pipeline Security Surveillance job in the Niger Delta region given him by the Federal Government. “

” Your resilience and commitment to Security issues , .promotion of peaceful coexistence within the Niger Delta Region has earned you this.”

“With you in charge of the Oil Facilities in the Niger Delta Region, we are very hopeful and sure that our oil facilities are very much safe and

secured. “

