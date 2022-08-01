By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The former Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University, Ojo, Professor Lateef Akanni Hussein is dead.

He was aged 75

According to a statement posted on its official LASU Facebook page on Monday, Hussein died after a brief illness in the evening of Sunday, July,31, 2022.

Hussein, a professor of Physics was the sixth Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University; he served between 2005 and 2011.

The deceased is expected to be buried today, Monday, August 1,2022, according to Islamic rites.

