By Sylvester Kwentua

Recently evicted Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemates, Pharmsavi and Kess, on Thursday, shared their experiences while in the house. In an online media parley they had with members of the press, the two handsome men spoke about a lot of things.

Pharmsavi, who revealed that he was not happy he got evicted from the show early, spoke about the qualities that got him attracted to a female housemate, Daniella and his plans, now that the show is over.

“To be honest, I am not happy I left the house early. I had plans to go far, but thank God I had the opportunity to be on the program.” Pharmsavi said.

On the female housemate who caught his attention, Pharmsavi revealed it was Daniella, and he gave reasons why he got attracted to her.

“Daniella has a very caring nature; when in the house, she always greeted me with a smile.” Pharmsavi warmly spoke.

Pharmsavi furthermore revealed that now that he is out of the show, he is going to go back to pharmacy, while also being open to opportunities in the entertainment industry. He also has a plan of starting an NGO, to fight against drug abuse.

Kess, who got into the show after auditioning for it thrice, went into the house as a married man. He claims that his exploits in the house has not affected his marriage, while also revealing how tough it was for him to learn about the death of his child, while in the house. He doesn’t have any regret participating in the show, according to him, he went in and came out of the house with his pride intact.

On what is next for him, Kess said “For now, I am still settling down and trying to adjust to life as a celebrity. When I am a bit settled, I will think of my next step. But be rest assured that I will always be a businessman.”

On the likely winner for this year’s edition of the Big Brother Naija level up show, both Pharmsavi and Kess, went for the duo of Phyna and Bryann

