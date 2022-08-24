By Emmanuel Okogba

Premier League club, Everton are on the verge of bringing in Super Eagles defender, Zaidu Sanusi to bolster their squad before the transfer window closes.

The Toffees are yet to record a win in the league this season and sit in 17th position – the lower part of the table where they struggled to get out of last term and almost got relegated.

Sanusi will see a familiar face at the club, if he joins, as fellow Super Eagles teammate, Alex Iwobi plies his trade with the Merseyside team.

He was part of Porto’s title winning 2021/22 campaign.

A report on A Bola says aside Everton, Atletico Madrid, Tottenham and Bayern Munich are also interested in the FC Porto man who is valued at £15m by the club.

Other Super Eagles who have played for Everton are Yakubu Aiyegbeni, Joseph Yobo, Victor Anichebe, Henry Onyekuru, Daniel Amokachi, Ademola Lookman and Hope Akpan.

