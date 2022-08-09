.

By Chioma Obinna

With outbreaks of infectious diseases like COVID-19 and Monkeypox globally, the Management and Board of the National Orthopaedic Hospital Lagos, NOHIL, has said that the establishment of a molecular laboratory in the hospital will facilitate high-level reliability and accuracy of tests conducted even as they said the construction of same in all the states of the federation will make sample collection and treatment faster, thus, reducing the spread of such diseases.

Speaking, during the official commissioning of the Molecular Laboratory in Lagos, the Board Chairman of NOHIL, Dr Tunji Alausa stated that the importance of molecular laboratory in the 21st century cannot be overemphasized with outbreaks of Lassa fever, COVID-19, and Monkeypox among others.

According to him, the Hospital’s scope of services would also be expanded and clients will be more efficiently and effectively managed.

“Our primary focus is to render efficient and effective services in line with international best practices and we are glad that the vision of the hospital is being accomplished.”

He explained that the tests such as PCR will be done and will be equipped to quickly diagnose emerging diseases like COVID and, “we have seen monkey pox coming and we have to prepare for it and that’s one of the reasons why this lab is being commissioned today to prepare us for now and for the future.”

He said the hospital will be developing a payment system that will make the facility affordable for all Nigerians. “Once we have a viable, diverse global payer system, affordability becomes a non-issue, the driver, the cleaner, the doctor will have a health insurance and they don’t have to pay out-of-pocket.”

Also speaking, the Medical Director, NOHIL, Dr Mustapha Alimi who disclosed that the facility was fully government funded explained that it was part of the support against COVID 19 from the Federal Government to the health institution. Alimi said: “Some infectious diseases don’t spare trauma patients and during the COVID 19 period, we had patients that have fractures that had COVID, injured patients that had COVID so we had to do something, we had to isolate them.

We had to send samples for confirmation then while we sent them to isolation centres and now also orthopaedics as an institution, as a profession has an infectious part like tuberculosis, we have infectious diseases so the molecular laboratory is not just for viral diseases, it’s for fungal, for bacteria and back bacteria and tuberculosis of the spine, tuberculosis of the joints, tuberculosis of the throat and this is a very common thing.”

On maintenance, he said, “as an institution, we knew that whatever it is that you have the sustainability of that thing rest on maintenance and we don’t hesitate to maintain, we don’t look back when it comes to maintenance because we know that replacement and repairs are far more expensive than maintenance.”

