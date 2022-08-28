Ereyitomi





The Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, Abuja and the House Committee Deputy Chairman on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Chief Thomas Ereyitomi JP has congratulated Deltans and Warri federal constituents as the state clocked 31 years of age.

Ereyitomi described Delta State as a state that’s advancing in all sides Development compared to when it was created in 1991 till date , noting that the Democratic dispensation of civilian administrations have brought in development in critical infrastructures and other basic social needs of the people across the state.

The Warri federal lawmaker commended former governors of Delta state, Olorogun Felix Ibru blessed memory, Chief James Ibori who really took time to reposition the state to the part of progress it started enjoying, sustained by former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan and off course the Prosperity agenda of governor Ifeanyi Okowa all impacting lives positively through advancing the state in different areas.

Ereyitomi urged Deltans to continue their support for the government, assuring all Warri federal constituents of attracting more meaningful and robust representation in 2023 to the three Warri LGAs of the federal constituency.

RELATED NEWS