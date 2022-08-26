.

By Chinedu Adonu

The Enugu State Development Association, ESDA, says it will continue to resonate hope, renewed spirit of brotherhood, patriotism, and sense of fulfilment among the present generation and those yet unborn.

The President General of ESDA and traditional rulers of Umuawalagu-Narah autonomous community, Igwe Abel Nwobodo made this known during a press conference on Friday in Enugu at the preparation for the celebration of the 31st anniversary of the creation of Enugu state.

The traditional ruler noted that movement that greeted the call for a new state where the Wawa-man could feel the peace, serenity and wholeness in going about his normal business was born the day Enugu state was created.

“Today’s Enugu state is an outcome of a resilient struggle, vigorous pursuit by a people determined to emancipate themselves from the scourge of modern servitude by the founding fathers of the state

“Indeed the spirit of the dogged and purposeful struggle was to bequeath to the people of Wawa speaking area of a state they could call their own, a state where they could make limitless exploits in education, business, science, technology, and industry; and most importantly, a state anchored on the pillars of peace, development, growth, unity, equity and justice”. Nwobodo said.

The association also recognized the selfless commitment, uncommon patriotism, and the bruises sustained by the founding fathers of Enugu state.

“It’s because of them that Wawa land has found a strong voice in Nigeria. It’s because of them that we’ve found a new world we are all proud of.

“It is our duty to recall with nostalgia, their sacrifices and the state of our nation today. We are delighted to appreciate the likes of His Excellencies, Jim Nwobodo, Christian Onoh, Okwesilieze Nwodo, Chimaroke Nnamani, Sullivan Chime, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

“The efforts of the unsung heroes towards the state’s creation are greatly celebrated and appreciated”. Igwe Nwobodo stated.

The association noted that in fulfilling these dreams of the good people of Enugu state and the Wawa people, the present governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi deployed the machinery of government to create fair and equal opportunity for every citizen to make a living, enjoy life in a peaceful and secure environment.

“He has been able to pursue with every sense of vigor, social and security services across the state such as free education for all children, employment generation for the teeming youths through industrial and innovative drive in agriculture, production, small and medium scale enterprise, information technology and communication, enhanced healthcare system, expanded rural development and a just and secure atmosphere for the people”. Igwe Nwobodo stated.

Recall that Enugu state was created on the 27 of August, 1991 and all is set for the 31st anniversary celebration.

