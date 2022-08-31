Nigeria’s leading dairy brand from the stable of FrieslandCampina WAMCO, Three Crowns Milk, has called for entries for Three Crowns ‘Mum of the Year’ contest.

The annual ‘Mum of the Year’ campaign, which began in 2015 is aimed at spotlighting mothers by recognizing the unique role they play in ensuring a healthy nutrition for the family.

This year’s edition, just like previous years, will crown three Nigerian mothers, as winners of the competition and reward them with an all-expense paid trip to Dubai.

According to the Marketing Manager, Three Crowns Milk, Gloria Jacobs, “Three Crowns is the first-ever milk brand in Nigeria to acknowledge and care for mothers. Motherhood may be a thankless job and repaying mums enough may be difficult.

“Following the ‘Mum, we’ve got you’ narrative, Three Crowns milk has once again brought back the highly contested ‘Mum of the Year’ platform for people to show appreciation to their mothers with a universe of ‘Appreciation’, and a good chance to win a trip to Dubai.

“Each of the three winners will be rewarded with an all-expense paid trip for themselves and two family members to Dubai, plus one year’s supply of Three Crowns milk, while others would win consolation prizes, including cash.”

Jacobs also explained that family and friends only need to follow three simple steps: ‘BUY, WRITE and SUBMIT’ to participate in the competition.

Interested participants are expected to buy Three Crowns milk worth N2,000, write a short story on why their mums are the best and why they deserve to be crowned ‘Mum of the Year’, and submit.

She highlighted that nominations can be made in person or through friends and family, adding that the more you buy and submit, the better your chances of being shortlisted to win.

The write-ups, names, and pictures of nominated mums alongside empty packs of the Three Crowns milk will be submitted at www.threecrowns.com.ng or in select stores.

All entries received will be screened while shortlisted contestants will be invited for the grand finale, where they will compete for the top three spots.

The finale will be hosted and judged by top Nigerian celebrities and popular fitness coaches.

