By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Emotion was let loose amid tears as the remains of Mr. Oluwashola Kadiri, late husband of the Director of Public Affairs of the Lagos Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, Folashade Kadiri, were laid to rest on Friday, August 12, 2022 at the Private Vaults, Atan Cemetery, Yaba, Lagos.

Kadiri, popularly called ‘Solar,’ an accomplished businessman, died on 28 July, 2022, after a brief illness.

The funeral service, held at Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa, Ikeja, commenced with the processional hymn, ‘Alleluia, Alleluia, Alleluia! The strife is o’er, the battle done; the victory of life is won; the song of triumph has begun, Alleluia!’

In his message, Vicar of Christ Anglican Church, Oworoshoki, Revd. Canon Garba Ibrahim Rika who presided at the service reminded the congregants about the inevitability of death for every human being, adding that individuals should endeavour to make positive impact on people and leave the society better than they met it.

Rita stated that Mr. Oluwashola Kadiri touched many lives meaningfully and should be emulated by all and sundry.

He, however, charged the congregants not to be found wanting in rendering assistance to the less privileged and downtrodden in society.

In a tribute, the wife of the deceased, Folashade, described him as a great family man, personal friend and confidant, a workaholic and good-natured fellow, who lived a rancour-free life and held no grudge against anyone.

According to her: “Dearly beloved, as you take those glorious steps, down the long lonely road, towards the waiting hands of our Lord, please remember to look back at intervals, to your loved ones you left behind, and assume your new role of a guardian angel; watching over and praying for us without ceasing.

“I must also inform you ‘Solar’, that it is not all tears upon your early transition. We got consolation from numerous testimonies of friends, acquaintances and others, all affirming your eventful life that permanently impacted humanity.”

According to her, “I am deeply filled with immense gratitude to God Almighty, who made it possible for Oluwashola to have lived a life worthy of emulation. It has been a long journey of over 25 years together with him and I find it difficult to say good-bye here on earth.

“I am, however, consoled that my beloved husband has gone to rest in the bosom of the Lord and has fulfilled the desire of every Christian which is to one day leave this sinful earth and meet our maker in heaven just like Oluwashola has done.

“I am also comforted in my hope and prayers that Oluwashola and I would one day meet again to part no more, at the feet of our Lord Jesus Christ, Amen.”

READ ALSO:

The children of the deceased, Olasunkanmi and Olamide, also extolled the virtues of their father.

According to them, “We thank God for your life, as I remembered days we argued about football, world politics or random days I just chose to challenge you on a random topic because it was one of the best ways to get great insights from you. We even shared mutual interest in our love for cars and art.”

According to Olamide, “I can’t bring myself to write this because a part of me is still waiting for you to come home and say “Olamide Kadiri” while rubbing my head. I never could have asked for a better father, you showed me I could achieve anything in life if I could only put my mind to it. You worked hard and played even harder, never failing to be there for your family and friends.”

Scores of LAWMA staff led by the management team to the service, which commenced at 10am., joined wife of the deceased, her children, family, friends and well wishers to pay their last respect to the departed business tycoon.

In the tribute, e-Signed by the Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni described Mrs. Kadiri as a woman with rare ability to combine traumatic personal pressure, with demanding official responsibilities, without portraying negative emotions.

According to him, “She is the kind of woman I would describe as the real amazon, having the uncanny ability to cope with tense personal situations, yet found not wanting at work.

“The management and staff of LAWMA stand firm with you at this profoundly challenging period even as we unanimously pray that God will comfort you, your children and the extended family of your husband.”

The two days programme commenced on Thursday, 11th of August, 2022 with the wake-keep which was held at the Beehive School Hall, Alausa CBD, Ikeja and it enabled family, friends, associates, partners, well-wishers and mates from his Alma Mata pay their tribute.

The wake-keep and interment were attended by notable dignitaries, including present and past Permanent Secretaries, Special Advisers, Managing Directors, Directors in the Public Service, business tycoons, among others.