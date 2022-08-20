By Jimitota Onoyume

Prominent traditional rulers, politicians are among dignitaries expected in Ode-Itsekiri, Warri south Local government area of Delta state today for the first year coronation anniversary of the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III.



August 21st history was made in Warri kingdom last year as Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko was crowned the 21st Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III.



One year after , the Itsekiri nation rolled out the drums to celebrate this development which started this week and will climax with a Thanksgiving service on Sunday, August 21st at the Olu of Warri palace.



The one week programme took off with a novelty football match within the week and a praise and worship session on Wednesday. Clergymen of Itsekiri extraction were on ground for this.



The following day a paint-ball competition, Iwere concert held.

A free medical outreach programme took place on Friday in Koko, headquarters of Warri north local government area. Residents of the area came out in their large numbers to participate in the exercise. Many of them were treated for various ailment , given free drugs. At press time, the event was still on.



On Saturday (today) the programme will continue with cultural display, homage on the monarch. Prominent traditional rulers, politicians are expected to be part of this aspect of the event. Various communities, groups in Warri kingdom will also be on ground to celebrate the day colourfully.



Meantime, Brigadier General Emico Eruwa rtd and the Secretary Warri Consultative Forum, Comrade Amechi Ogbitse Ogbonna in their separate comments spoke glowingly of the one-year anniversary of the monarch.



“Ogiame Atuwatse III, Olu of Warri left no one in doubt from the day of his coronation that he was born a King, the anointed one. His coronation address brought a breath of fresh air and like a colleague of mine remarked , : “your King gives one the confidence that there are better days ahead for Nigeria.”.



“One year on the throne and the works are there for all to see that the only direction for the Itsekiri nation now is forward which will trigger positive development for the Nigerian nation, nay, the African continent as a whole.”, Eruwa said.



On his part, the Secretary Warri Consultative Forum, Comrade Ogbonna said the monarch in the last one year had brought greater glory to Warri kingdom.



“The Olu of Warri has brought greater glory to Warri kingdom. Itsekiri is the only tribe that correlates their king with the symbol of Purity.”, he added.

RELATED NEWS