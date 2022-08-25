Prof. David-West delivering a lecture at the Vanguard 3rd Annual MSME Summit.



Mr. Biodun Busari

The Associate Dean, Lagos Business School, Prof Olayinka David-West has charged professionals to be efficient with the use of technology.

David-West said this at the ongoing Vanguard Economic Forum Series holding at the Civic Center, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to her, professionals across all sectors of the economy have to embrace technology to transform their enterprises.

The scholar also said that entrepreneurs tend to put on a lot of efforts with no result but charged them to be efficient which only tools of technology can do on this digital economy.

Participants at the summit.

“Productivity is key in all we do. We lose a lot of man hours to unproductivity. We count output, we don’t count efforts. We need to become more efficient with technology,” David-West said.

David-West also suggested potent recipes for digital transformation that are capable of helping MSMEs achieve economic growth and development.

She identified investment in strategy, people, processes, culture, business model, digital leadership and ownership and agility as the key note ingredients that MSME need to prioritize to achieve full remain favourably competitive in the global market.

